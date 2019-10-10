Get the weekend waves before it drops next week

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - Several days of onshore winds should lighten up making for smaller but better surf Friday and into the weekend.

Friday will be the biggest at 3-4' but NE winds at 15 will keep it semi-clean.

Winds turn light and easterly Saturday with cleaner surf dropping to 1-2' in a longer period 12 sec NE swell.

Sunday: 1-2' and glassy in the morning before a stronger late afternoon sea breeze develops out of the SE at 10-15 mph.

Monday through Wednesday any swell fades to 1' with light easterly winds.

The video talks about potential larger surf by next weekend.

