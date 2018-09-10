Gov. Scott urges Floridians to be prepared, remain alert as Florence grows stronger

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement warning all Floridians to stay cautious in the event that Hurricane Florence approaches the state, WKMG reported Sunday.

Hurricane Florence has its sights set on North and South Carolina, and if it hits as hard as predicted, the storm will be the most powerful to pound the area in three decades, CNN weather anchor Chad Myers said Monday morning.

There is currently no part of Florida under a hurricane or tropical storm warning, but Scott said that after a briefing from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, he believes everyone should be prepared for the worst.

"This storm gets stronger and stronger" and is on its way to a head-on impact on the Carolinas later this week, Myers said.

"With Florence strengthening into a hurricane this morning and continuing to move east, Florida families need to remain alert and remember that storms like this can change course and strengthen at any moment," Scott said on Sunday.

Florence strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning and is predicted to become a major hurricane by Monday. Most forecast tracks show the storm approaching the southeastern U.S. coastline later in the week.

Scott said FDEM is preparing for any possible impacts from the storm. He encouraged every Florida resident to visit the FDEM website to make an emergency preparedness plan and sign up for emergency alerts.

