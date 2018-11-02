Grab the umbrella as we are in for a stormy afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TGIF! As we wake up to warm November temperatures and some hazy sunny skies, we will await our turn for some storms later today. Early morning temperatures will start around 70° in Jacksonville to the 60s more inland. Winds will be out of th southwest up to 20 mph making today a breezy warm day.

But, a cold front approaches later this afternoon and changes to our weather will come quickly. Hazy sunshine and warm temperatures, reaching into the mid-80s will be followed by a few showers and then a round (possibly a line) of thunderstorms will pass through Jacksonville.

Storms build west of Jax after lunch

If you have plans to be around town (at work) between 2-6 p.m. be on the alert for these showers and storms.

Severe parameters are not that high, but are suggesting that strong gusty winds will accompany some of the storms. Winds may gust upwards of 40 mph. Large hail is not expected. Rainfall amounts will be briefly intense but amounts will not be that great.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 68° Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 70° Partly Sunny, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 77° Partly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 82° Partly Cloudy, 45% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

