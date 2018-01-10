Grab your umbrella as Jacksonville's January thaw remains mild and wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Late Tuesday's weather of ominous gray skies, with misty rains and mild temperatures continues into the sunrise hours of Thursday. Overnight rains will be along US17 (Clay county) and I-95 (St. Johns County) where up to a half-an inch of rain has occurred.

This means Wednesday's morning commute will be with wet roads and puddles around the bus stops.

Fog will also be a potential slow down for some. Georgians should expect a fairly significant blanket of fog that will extend across much of South Georgia. Dense fog advisories maybe posted before daybreak. Dense fog mean visibilities will be at or below 1/4 mile (1,300 feet).

At least it will be mild to warm.

Skies should slowly break-up during the daytime hours on Wednesday, allowing some warm sunshine to dry things out and allow for our temperatures to "pop" back into the 70s. Which will really give us a nice feeling, especially since it was exactly one week ago, that freezing rain (ice), sleet and snow blanketed South Georgia. Last Wednesday's high was 36° compare that to today's expected high of 75°, yep about 40° warmer!

The "January thaw" lasts until Friday evening when a cold front rolls into the area, kicking out the milder temperatures and bringing back January-like weather. Including the possibility of another freeze by next Monday morning.

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:43 p.m.

