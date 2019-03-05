Grab your umbrella as Jacksonville wakes up to a cold shower (or two)

Freeze Watch (which means we are "watching" for a possible freeze) is in effect for Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the wake of the severe storms and tornadoes, old man winter has returned to Jacksonville. Temperatures will be much colder than you have felt in a about a week. Yes, the 40s are back and it will be made even colder feeling since showers will be around town this morning.

You'll need the umbrella from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m as the last of the showers should be off the St. Johns coastline by 10 a.m. Skies will slowly clear out as we approach the lunch hour. Yet, the cold air will be streaming in on gusty northerly winds, these will gust up to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Cold Shower(s) this morning

Freeze Watch for Wednesday morning. Temperatures will continue to drop through the evening hours and sometime after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning temperatures across Southern Georgia to West of Jacksonville will be below freezing.

For Jacksonville, Wednesday will be breezy and cold with windchill temperatures in the 20s. Chilly and sunny, skies will only be able to allow us to climb into the upper 50s for a daytime high. Winds will be northerly 10-15 mph.

Thursday morning we will be in the mid 30s again with the possibility of an inland light freeze in Southeastern Georgia along with a frosty start around Jacksonville. Expect mostly sunny skies and daytime temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.

Friday we make it back into the mild zone, warming up into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Right now it looks like Saturday is the better day of the weekend, with upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Don't forget to set your clocks forward an hour on Sunday in accordance with the time change. Also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. Sunday looks a little cloudier and damp, with 40% chances for showers

10-Day Forecast

