Grab your umbrella as Jacksonville will see showers today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big rains impacted parts of Alachua and Putnam counties later Monday evening. Although those rains have since faded, the system creating those rains and today's expected showers remains. A series of fast moving waves of energy is cutting across North Florida. Each one of these waves of energy can dump heavy rains.

As it should turn out, the heaviest of these rains have already occurred, mainly from Gainesville to Interlachen to Flagler Beach. Some folks there have seen 5-7" of rain. That's close to the average rainfall to be expected over a 2 month period!

BIG TIME RAINS - Gainesville to Flagler County

Umbrellas and Jackets

Showers are expected off-on throughout daytime Tuesday. That includes Georgia, where cloudy and chilly winds will keep their temperatures in the 50s to around 60°. That's nearly 15° below normal. Very rare for this time of year.

By Tuesday evening showers will move off the coast and skies will clear from west to east. That may allow for some to see a spectacular sunset, sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Today's rains chilly and scattered

Wednesday skies clear out

Wednesday through Saturday skies will be beautiful and sunny with ever increasing temperatures, such that afternoon highs reach into the 80s starting Friday.

Looking out to Sunday, watch out as afternoon storms could be widespread and severe.

More on this later.

10-day forecast

Quick Forecast:

5 a.m. - Cloudy, 58°

7 a.m. - Cloudy, 58°

9 a.m. - Showers, 59°

11 a.m. - Showers, 60°

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 7:51 p.m.

