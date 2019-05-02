Gray Triggerfish and Amberjack seasons close early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At its May meeting near Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved early season closures for recreationally-caught greater amberjack and gray triggerfish in Gulf state waters.

The greater amberjack and gray triggerfish recreational closures are consistent with recent federal actions.

Greater amberjack will close May 3 to recreational harvest in Gulf state waters and will remain closed in both Gulf state and federal waters through July 31, reopening for the fall Aug. 1 through Oct. 31 season.

Gray triggerfish will close to recreational harvest May 11 in Gulf state and federal waters and will remain closed until the federal season reopens.

For more on these changes, click here and click on “Commission Meetings,” followed by the May 1-2, Tallahassee “Agenda” link.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.