Great weather for Jacksonville Science Festival

Displays will be set up around Friendship Fountain Park at the Jacksonville Science Festival.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local students, teachers, and science experts are coming together with organizations and local business for the annual Jacksonville Science Festival at Friendship Fountain Park Saturday.

Student driven questions are scientifically studied leading to gained knowledge in STEAM subjects.

Exhibit booths include interactive STEAM activities, and props or artifacts that enhance the learning experience for attendees.

The goal of the festival encourages coursework and careers in innovative jobs that may not have been considered prior to the learning activities used to create festival booths.

The top ranking booth has the chance to win a $1000 college scholarship.

Past exhibits looked at many aspects of science from caffeine impacts on the body air currents on remote cars.

The hours are 10am- 3pm March 3rd at Friendship Fountain Park behind the Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History.

