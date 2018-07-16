Gulf closes for red snapper fishing July 21st

Capt Don Dingman, of the Hook The Future fishing show, dispays a snapper offshore from Jacksonville which was safely released after this photo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you haven’t made it out yet, the red snapper season for recreational anglers fishing from private vessels and for charter captains is open through July 20, closing July 21. The federal season for for-hire operations with federal reef fish permits is open through July 21, closing July 22.

Anglers eagerly anticipate the announcement of three day weekends that fishing for red snapper would be open in the Atlantic. The Southeast Atlantic Fisheries Management Council agreed and made a recommendation to NOAA for the last three weekends in July to be open for snapper fishing in the Atlantic. NOAA failed to approve the amendment in time, and now rumors circulate that three weekends in August could be open instead.

Share your real-time catch data with us by downloading and using the iAngler Gulf Red Snapper app for private anglers or the iAngler Gulf Red Snapper Charter app if you are a charter operation. These new smartphone apps were designed specifically for voluntary reporting of red snapper catch information and are available via your phone’s app store.

Don’t forget to add Gulf Reef Fish Angler on your license (includes those that are exempt) before you go fishing for reef fish from a private recreational boat in Gulf state and federal waters (excluding Monroe County). You can get this printed on your license at no cost by clicking here or by visiting any location where you can purchase a license.

For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit are limited to state waters only for red snapper fishing and must have State Gulf Reef Fish Charter on their license to target red snapper and other reef fish in Gulf state waters (excluding Monroe County). This can be done at no cost at a local tax collector’s office.

To learn more about the 40-day recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, click here...

