Halloween forecast brings a special treat

Don't be scared by this forecast. It will bring you nothing but smiles and comfortable temperatures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Halloween this year will be a treat for both sweets and the perfect weather Wednesday evening.

Mother Nature will certainly dress as a good witch this Halloween with no rain to spoil the fun.

Trick-or-treaters can expect clear skies and pleasant temperatures in the 70s.

After a warm day with high temperatures near 85 you can expect a 10° drop when the sun sets at 6:40 pm.

Humidity should not be bad under the stars and winds will be light out of the southeast around 5-8 mph.

Be careful walking around due to the extra darkness since the last quarter moon won't rise above the horizon until 12:13 am in Jacksonville.

Once it climbs, you can bet it will shine brightly under the clear sky.

