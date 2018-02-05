JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy National Weather Person's Day! While it isn't a widely celebrated holiday, today does recognize and honor those who provide the United States with the best weather forecasts on the globe.

No, this isn't a holiday Meteorologist Richard Nunn made up to get free ice cream; the National Weather Service explains this holiday and its orgin, the day commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1744. Jeffries, one of Americas first weather observers, began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774 and he took the first balloon observation in 1784.

This is a day to recognize the men and women who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water, and climate forecasts and warning services of any nation.

Many of us take weather information for granted. Turn on a light switch, you get light. Turn on your television or radio, or check a web site and you get the weather forecast. It is easy to forget that around the clock, dedicated meteorologists, hydrologists, technicians and weathercasters are vigilantly creating forecasts to help you plan your day, and issuing warnings to help keep you safe.



The men and women at your local National Weather Service forecast office gather the raw weather data, analyze the data, and study numerical computer models in order to issue the weather and River forecasts and warnings to protect life and property.

Specialized marine and aviation forecasts help enhance the national economy. Spot forecasts help firefighters control wildfires and emergency management officials contain hazardous chemical spills. Extensive climate records help engineers, architects, researchers, insurance companies and utilities.

The primary mission of the National Weather Service is to provide the American public with the best possible warning service to save lives. Recent severe weather statistics show that we continue to improve our capability to warn the public of impending hazardous weather.



The National Weather Service could not accomplish its mission without a diverse group of partners helping in the process.

Nationwide, more than 11000 volunteer cooperative observers take regular measurements of temperature, precipitation and other data, which is used by forecasters and climatologists. Nearly 300,000 volunteer storm spotters are trained by the National Weather Service to provide visual reports of severe weather conditions to forecast offices and local emergency management officials. Volunteer amateur radio operators provide critical emergency communications during severe weather.

Interested in joining in on the fun? You can take classes locally to join the National Weather Service as a volunteer SKYWARN Storm Spotter. Click here for more information and upcoming classes...

Most of the colorful weather graphics seen on television and in newspapers come from another member of the America's weather team. Commercial weather companies enhance the presentation of the National Weather Service data and information for their clients in the media and in many weather-sensitive industries, and provide customized forecasts and services for clients.

Finally, television weathercasters are the most visible members of America's weather team. They are the trusted faces many people turn to for weather information, and they relay the official National Weather Service watches and warnings for hazardous weather.

The Weather Authority is honored to provide you with accurate forecasts every day, and appreciate the recognition on National Weather Person's day.

