Hard freeze leaves many at beaches without running water

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The cold continues to cause problems.

Early Thursday, there was a hard freeze in the Jacksonville area, leaving many people with frozen and busted pipes.

It even hit the beaches, leaving many without running water, which is rare along the coast.

Many people woke up and turned on their faucets or showers, but no water came out. It could happen again, as another hard freeze warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.

Cheryl Caruk, the owner of Salon Cashmere on Third Street in Jacksonville Beach, was doing whatever should could, including using a hair dryer, to get her shop's water running again Thursday morning.

"This is not the way I wanted to spend my morning," Caruk told News4Jax. "It's not fun. It's cold sitting in this metal chair."

Overnight, Salon Cashmere's pipes froze for the first time.

"We are out of business right now," Caruk said. "So (Paradise Grooming For Men) a few doors down is letting us shampoo there."

All across the beaches, people had issues with frozen and cracked pipes because of the lowest temperatures in five years.

"We had a handful of properties out of heat, systems that have been overloaded," said Peter Sapia Jr., with Weichert Realtors - Coastal City. "A couple properties, we had no water, frozen pipes this morning."



Maintenance crews were left scrambling to fix leaks and get water back on.

"A couple of hours with no water," Sapia said. "We've got heat, so we're good."

Plumbers at David Gray took a lot of emergency repair calls.

"It was busy," said Gary Gray, with David Gray Plumbing, Electrical Heating and Air Conditioning.

But preventing problems is easy. People can insulate their pipes beforehand with foam that can be purchased for a couple bucks at any hardware store.

The insulation costs less than a dollar a foot. All people have to do is cut it to size, peel off the tape and stick it around pipes. It's no replacement for letting water drip, but it's another line of defense.

"The simplest thing is just to create movement, just a simple drip, believe it or not," Gray said. "When you see frozen water, a lake will freeze but the river won’t because the river is flowing."

Heating units also overloaded, and some froze over. Bold City Heating and Air Conditioning send technicians all over town to keep people warm.

"I was born and raised here at the beach," Caruk said. "We’re not used to this."

