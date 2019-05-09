Heading into the Mother's Day weekend with increasing rain threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Forecast models have not been particularly consistent, suggesting mainly dry, if not very dry conditions across the area right through Mother's Day Sunday. Trouble is they are not consistently holding that forecast, if anything I am getting that creeping feeling that we get a "surprise" one of those afternoons. Yes, that could be Mother's Day. Stay alert.

Wednesday starts off with little fog, instead hazy sunshine will prevail as the sunrises at 6:37 a.m. Warm temperatures too! Most places will see sunrise temperatures around 70°, very nice! Light easterly winds will keep beach temperatures around 80° as those winds travel inland they will warm such that by the time they reach I-75 (Gainesville to Valdosta) afternoon temperatures will be around 90°.

Thursday will be much like Wednesday, sunny, warm and still dry (for Jacksonville.)

It is Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday where a "surprise" may appear during the afternoon and evening hours.

These "surprises" could be accompanied by lightning and a heavy downpour that might last up to an hour. That would be no fun for outdoor Mother's Day plans, plans that might include heading to the beach.

Our winds will shift around on Saturday, they will become more southwesterly or westerly. These wind directions are notable as being our "hotter" wind directions. Therefore, we are expecting highs to reach to 90° and maybe even higher. These hotter temperatures will stretch out to area beaches.

Heat will be brought in by sunny skies. Don't forget the sunscreen.

Next week should have a greater chance of rain/storms.

Next week will be a wetter week.

