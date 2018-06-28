Heading into the weekend Jacksonville's weather will turn not as hot and wetter

Despite the midnight storms we will see rapid clearing and sunshine by mid-morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Later in the evening storms are common in NEFL and SEGA from late June through early August. These storms don't happen every night, but are more common after a day of very high temperatures (strangely not extremely high temperatures) and days which also have high water content in the atmosphere. The next three nights will see these conditions.

Wednesday night big Georgia storms, severe storms with high winds and large hail occurred in Glynn County Georgia (Brunswick to Waverly) and these storms weakened as they slid southward towards Jacksonville. This may very well happen again both tonight (Thursday) and Friday evenings.





The weekend will see a pattern shift.

More of the anytime, during the day storms and cooler afternoon highs. Not as hot as the clouds and showers expected will keep daytime highs lower. Furthermore, the rainfall amounts and location will be anywhere and not just along I-95 and during the afternoon and evening hours. Amounts this weekend will vary wildly but between 1-3" of rain between now and Monday afternoon.

Early next week, it appears drier air will roll in from the east and with it shift the storm pattern again, this time westward away from Jacksonville. We could see 3-4 generally dry days and nice afternoon sea breezes that leave our daytime temperatures mainly in the 80s, just briefly spiking to 90-ish for a high.





10-day forecast shows the subtle yet important shifts in our storm pattern

Full moon and Saturn will be back, but the gap between them will be larger. Moonrise will be around 9 pm Thursday evening.

Quick Forecast:

7 a.m. - 74° Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers

9 a.m. - 81° Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers

11 a.m. - 87° Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers



Sunrise 6:28 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

