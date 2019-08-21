Hear comes the sun and the heat too!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Winds have shifted from this past weekend and with the shift so too is our weather pattern. From soggy, cloudy, cooler than normal conditions, skies are now clearing out allowing for hotter and less stormy conditions. Southeasterly winds the next few days will be just strong enough to provide some cooling temperatures at area beaches and enough convergence along the sea breeze to produce a few afternoon thundershowers most of these will be along and west of the St. Johns River or I-95.

Meanwhile search weather: Coastal seas, winds, rains are looking pretty decent for Tuesday. Coastal conditions will be with seas around 2' and 9 sec swells (pretty smooth) temperatures will be warm around 90° and winds will be southeasterly up to 12 mph. Only a few showers near the Gulf Stream are expected. The best part of the expected weather/sea conditions will be the very persistant Southeasterly winds that would help push whatever is floating out there closer to the coast.

Sunrise forecast

Wednesday the return of sunnier skies brings with it rather steamy conditions as afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Feel-like temperatures will be around 100°. Winds will be shifting to be more onshores (southeasterly) and this will push most of the afternoon and evening storms inland.

Best chances of afternoon and evening storms Wednesday and Thursday will be between US301 and I-75, basically in the inland areas of NEFL and SEGA.

Heading to the weekend, heat and humidity will make afternoon feel-like highs will be range between 100-104°. Actual afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s from Thursday through Sunday. The driest days should be this weekend, which is good news for the Bold City Showcase (High School football being showcased at Bolles High School and shown Live on Channel 4.)

Tropics are still relatively quiet but... things can change rapidly this time of year.

NHC increases a chance of tropical development to 40%

Remain Alert!

Next 10 days includes slightly drier days now and wetter days next week.

