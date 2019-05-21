Heat doesn't really arrive until the Memorial Day weekend

Tuesday looks like a taste, more like a nibble, of what is to come this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Never a dull moment when it comes to our weather, but at least for now we will not be dealing with extreme heat. That comes this weekend which will be one of the hottest Memorial Day Weekends we have seen in a long time.

Here is more on the near record heat expected this weekend.

Meanwhile, in the tropics our first named tropical system has formed.

Locally, the next three days will be rather delightful, not too hot, yet warm. Humidity levels will remain rather low which increases fire danger, but an afternoon sea breeze will reduce some of the fire threat.

Tuesday looks like a taste, more like a nibble, of what is to come this weekend.

Morning conditions will be pleasantly warm. Each morning will see inland sunrise temperatures around 65° with downtown to the beach temperatures starting off around 70°. Sunny skies will dominate area beaches, but as the afternoon heats up a bank of clouds will develop just inland of the intracoastal.

This is the sea breeze front, and this is where we may see a few pop-up showers/thundershowers each day. Like what a few folks experienced on the Southside on Monday, these will be brief, almost "pulse-like". The chance of anyone getting an inland afternoon and or evening shower or thundershower is possible every day. The actual probability will be under 20% each day.

Afternoon highs will not be too exceptional, most inland locations will be around 90-92°. Area beaches will see their highs "peak" around 12 noon, before the sea breeze builds, dropping temperatures back down into the low 80s. That onshore wind will sweep inland throughout the evening. Basic winds will be ESE-10 to 15 mph.

This weekend, starting Saturday is when afternoon temperatures head seriously higher.

Sunrise 6:29 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Inside baseball graphic, or in this case inside the weather office... The GFS forecast model is updated every 6 hours, these are the forecasted high temperatures for the next 10 days. Note the possible 100s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.…

10-day forecast, mostly near record highs this weekend.

