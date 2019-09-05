Heat fades this evening, clear skies overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our mid to low 90s fade this evening into the mid to low 70s under increasingly more clear skies. The winds will drop down to 5-10 mph out of the west.

Friday will be dry, sunny, and hot. Expect to wake up in the mid to low 70s and warm up rapidly. Afternoon temperatures will hit 95° under sunny skies. There are no chances for rain and winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Saturday will be even hotter, expect mostly sunny skies and calm winds. Afternoon highs will hit 97°, with no chances for showers.

Sunday look like another scorcher, with temperatures starting out in the low 70s and warming up into the mid to upper 90s. The "feels like" temperature will peak at 104° in the afternoon hours. Expect sunny skies and light winds.

If you are headed to the Jaguars game, don't forget sunscreen and drink plenty of water, it will most likely end up being the hottest game this year.

Next week looks hot and mostly dry, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s and partly cloudy skies. Isolated chances for showers creep back into the forecast on Wednesday.

