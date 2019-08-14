Heat Index again above 105° this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Afternoon highs will be again peaking near triple digits by Wednesday afternoon. And... The humidity will allow for ridiculous (and somewhat dangerous) heat indexes to max out as high as 110° Wednesday afternoon.

This will bring on a similar but not identical replay of the massive storms we saw Sunday evening.

Wednesday evening then again on Thursday and Friday, rain threats will be high and heavy rain potential will also be likely. Some locations will see 2-5" by Saturday.

This afternoon is all about the heat/humidity.

Thursday, the storms return.

The good news? Temperatures will be more reasonable, with afternoon temperatures maxing out around 90°. Clouds and frequent rounds of showers will keep those temperatures in check.

JAGUARS PRESEASON GAME

This will be an hour by hour forecast, which means STAY TUNE!

Jaguars Game (as of now) will hopefully see most of the storm threat end before the game.

This weekend, skies will clear out allowing for a more typical pattern of a few evening storms

Today, the last of the brutal hot days.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.