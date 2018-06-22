Heat may trigger migraines

People may suffer more from migraines in the heat. A new drug, called Aimovig, or generically called erenumab, could help,

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville is cooking. The first day of summer brought in the hottest day this year with 98° heat and some are feeling the pain with headaches.

People who suffer from migraines might be more sensitive to the high heat we've all endured lately. But its not just the hot temperatures, the baking sun's glare and dehydrating effects on the body all add to the pain.

In May, a new drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, called Aimovig, came on the market to treat adult migraines.

The treatment is given by once-monthly self-injections. Aimovig is the first FDA-approved preventive migraine treatment which reduces the number of migraines by one to two each month.

Because the drug is designed specifically for migraines, Aimovig seems to have fewer daily side effects, and people may be able to take it for longer periods of time.

But paying the yearly out of pocket cost of $6,900 could cause another headache to your wallet.

The heat is expected for several more months so you may want to try natural ways to cope by staying inside during peak afternoon heat or adjusting your schedule to take advantage of the morning hours.

Be sure to wear sunglasses and drink plenty of water at all times since dehydration can cause headaches and dizziness.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.