Heat streak returns with a few PM severe storms

Jacksonville - We hit the upper 90s in most areas Friday, with a few spots hitting 97°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms developed in the late afternoon and into the early evening. As we go through the weekend the storm threat will build.

This weekend, temperatures will turn steamy, topping out in the mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like 100-107° during the afternoon hours. We have chances for afternoon storms to fire up, they will be more isolated on Saturday and scattered on Sunday.

Saturday begins with some patchy fog, which clears to partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 70, but they climb quickly into the low 90s around the lunch hour. Expect afternoon highs around 94°, with a maximum feels like temperature of 107°.

Afternoon highs 95-97° today and Sunday and Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday.

A round of "pulse" storms (rapidly developing storms) or a line of severe storms may impact the afternoon and evening hours. Expect calm winds in the morning and west winds between 5-10 mph for the afternoon hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has an above normal risk of severe storms for us on Saturday.

Sunday starts out in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures soar into the mid 90s, with more oppressive feels like temperatures around 107°. Winds will be light, out of the west, between 5-10mph. We have a 50% chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, firing up after 2p.m.

Monday will be a tad hotter and a tad drier. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb from the low 70s into the mid to upper 90s. There is only a 20% chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms.

Tuesday we wake up in the low 70s and warm up to 95° for an afternoon high. Expect 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be a bit wetter, with 60% chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms, limiting our afternoon high to 92°.

