Heat until storms break the sweat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - If all you got Saturday was searing heat and little to no rain then Sunday is your chance to get more rain during the afternoon and early evening.



This evening scattered storms will diminish but storms could potentially be strong across southeast Georgia.



Look for a humid night with temps in the 80s dipping into the upper 70s by sunrise.



50% storms Sunday will target locations near the I-95 corridor from the river to the coast after 2 pm and last into the evening offering a break in the 95 degree heat.



The sea breeze should develop earlier breaking the heat at the coast but feels like temperatures will top out near 100-105° during the afternoon hours.



Monday will be a tad hotter and drier. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s. There is only a 20% chance or less for isolated afternoon showers and storms.

Heat and storms in play Tuesday afternoon but temps begin easing back into the low 90s starting Wednesday.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.