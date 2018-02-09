Heavy snow to blanket upper Midwest

A winter storm that began in Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota will move east Friday and inundate major metropolitan areas in the upper Midwest -- including Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit -- with several inches of snow.

Chicago is expect accumulation of 8 to 14 inches by Friday night. Since 1884, Chicago has had only nine days with 12-plus inches of snow.

"Make no mistake about it: This is a heavy snow, heavier than we have seen in a number of winters," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told CNN Thursday. "Now, Chicago is used to this. On the other hand, over the last winters we haven't had a snow at this level. And it is not just one night, it is going to go through the weekend."

By dawn Friday, heavy snow is expected to be falling in metro Detroit, with a couple inches on the ground during the morning rush hour. WDIV-TV meteorologist Phil Gross is forecasting 4 to 9 inches falling Friday, with the potential of another couple inches falling on Saturday.

Schools in metro Detroit are closed Friday and snow emergencies were declared in six southeastern Michigan counties.

The Weather Channel is predicting that as the storm continues east over the weekend, western, central and upstate New York into northern New England will receive less than 6 inches, but a few spots east of lakes Erie and Ontario may see more.

