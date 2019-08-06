Helping children prepare for a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricanes and the threat of a storm can cause stress and anxiety, especially in children. When preparing for hurricane season there are a few things you can do to help children through the process.
Understanding
Using educational tools to help your child understand hurricanes may help ease anxiety. You can turn hurricane season into a learning experience in several ways. Below are resources from FLASH.org to help children understand storms.
- Here is a worksheet explaining the science behind hurricanes
- Here is a tool to teach you child how to track hurricanes
- Here is a worksheet explaining hurricane preparation
Building a Kids Kit That Fits
While you are assembling your own hurricane supply kit, it is a great time for children to build a hurricane supply kit of their own. Here are some items to consider for your child's kit
- flashlight
- portable battery charger to keep electronics powered after the loss of electricity
- favorite snacks
- books and power-free entertainment
- board games
- Word searches from FLASH.org
