Here comes a 50-50 weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The summer time heat is only slowly fading away as we work our way into October. Highs at or above 90° have been way too common. Including on Friday where in South Georgia, Alma, had a high of 97° ot only a record hot day, but the hottest so late in the year! Whew!

Onto the weekend, where we will have one beautiful day and one day full of clouds, breezy showers and many coastal advisories.

Saturday will see sunshine but as the sunsets, here comes the rains.

Saturday will be beautiful throughout much of the daytime hours. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, even a tad cooler. Afternoon highs in Jacksonville will be in the mid-upper 80s. Only around 83° at area beaches. Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds at first but by the time we get to the evening hours, clouds and a few coastal showers push onshore.

Afternoon highs will still be very warm/hot. In the 90s at The Swamp (Gainesville - University of Florida) and most inland areas of North Florida. But downtown will see cooler highs around 86° and the beaches will see only around 82°

By far, Saturday, during the day, will be the best part for our weekend weather.

Late on Saturday and starting along the Coast in Georgia a cold front will be sliding southwestward towards Florida/Jacksonville. Showers will develop mainly after the winds shift and temperatures cool and clouds/showers build. Winds will build up to 20-30 mph on Sunday for area Beaches.

Showers off-on on Sunday, with gusty winds and high rip current risk. Blah...

There may be some Coastal high tide flooding, wither along area beaches or in the Intracoastal areas.

Rainfall will not be all that heavy in the widespread sense, there will be some localized heavy downpours. Best chances of these heavier downpours will be along the Southeast Coast of Georgia. Best timing would be in the evening hours Saturday, but scattered showers will be possible all day Sunday as well.

Mini-nor'easter conditions will continue right through Thursday.

Keep your umbrellas nearby.

