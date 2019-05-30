Here we go again, back to near 100°

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day 6 of the heatwave as this afternoon's temperatures will once again soar to near 100°. Another dry heat day means feel-like temperatures will be elevated, but not like we will see in the later half of the summer. Today's heat index will be around 103°F.

Whew!

Sunshine, hazy skies and near cloudless skies will easily allow for the thermometer to reach the upper 90s this afternoon. The difference from Tuesday and today is the atmosphere above us is hotter, drier so there will be only a few isolated pop-up "pulse" storms this evening.

But remember, as we experienced on Tuesday afternoon and evening, these "pulse storms" can develop very, suddenly and catch you off guard, so remain alert to these possible storms. Actually, the possibility of pulse storms will be with us until the heat wave comes to an end.

Looking at the latest forecast models, that is unlikely to happen until the end of NEXT WEEK.

Thursday's

Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

Sunset 8:23 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

