High fire danger today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The fire danger is elevated across our area today due to low relative humidity and high winds. The cold fron that swept through behind the showers on Sunday brough a blast of dry air and gusty winds. Winds for the afternoon were sustained between 10-15 mph.

The recent rain (as recent as Sunday) will help counteract the low humidity and high winds. Vegetation and plant debris is pretty moist as a result, which is not conducive to fires.

Also, the relative humidity is already climbing today, and should be more normal by tomorrow.

