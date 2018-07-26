High Risk for rip currents until 8p.m. tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a High Rip Current Risk, which is in effect until 8p.m. this evening.

Life threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone today. Always swim near a lifeguard. Please note that stronger currents are also likely around jetties and piers.

There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip Currents are the number one local weather related killer.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current.