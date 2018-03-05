High Surf Advisory in effect through Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A High Surf Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for our coastline through Tuesday afternoon, and may be extended through Wednesday. Also, a High Risk for Rip Currents is expected through the mid week. The good news is the water temperatures is still only in the mid to upper 60s locally, which significantly deters people from entering the water all by itself.

When it comes to the surf and waves, you can expect average breakers of 6 to 9 feet, possibly up

to 11 feet south of Crescent Beach through Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the large breakers near the times of high tide will lead to the potential for run-up to the dune line as well as minor to possibly moderate beach erosion. Rough surf could affect walkways, piers and jetties. Waves could rise unexpectedly and sweep you into the ocean. Swimming is not recommended due to deadly rip currents and pounding surf.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

There is a High Risk of rip currents for the next few days. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current.

