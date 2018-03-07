High Wildfire threat today

Duvan and Nassau is in the red with a very high risk of first today.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The conditions are right the next couple days for rapid spread of wildfires and a red flag warning is in effect.

A cold front brought some showers but not everyone had rainfall. Those dry spots are especially prone to quick fire flareups.

Sparks can ignite quickly when the humidity drops below 35% during conditions we are seeing Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. When the winds become gusty fires can spread quickly.

This is why the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning from Noon to 5 PM this afternoon for Alachua, Baker, Bradford,, Clay, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Columbia, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Inland Duval, Inland Nassau,Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee and Union.

There is no authorized burning in the Bunnell district today due to weather. Winds are forecasted to be WNW at 15-20 mph with gusts to 25 and low relative humidity levels (25 percent-35 percent).

Check with your local Florida Forest Service office to make sure it is legal to burn in your area.

If you have questions you can call the Bunnell dispatch office at 386.585.6151

You can call Jacksonville Forestry District (904) 266-8351 to find out if a burn ban in in place for Clay, Duval or Nassau counties. You are responsible for the damage if a fire escapes.

