Highest spring tides of the season

River levels along the Southbank is running higher than normal currently 2.3 feet above low tide Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The highest tide this Spring could cause nuisance flooding around the St. Johns river Friday.

As of Thursday, tides are currently running about a half foot above normal along the Southbank in Downtown Jacksonville.

Minor tidal flooding along the coast, in particular in low-lying areas is possible especially as south winds increase in advance of Friday’s anticipated severe squall line.

Friday’s full moon will send tides to their highest level this spring peaking during astronomical high tide on Jacksonville Beach at 9:28 pm.

The Perigean full moon is closer to earth and when it is either new or full, higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides occur.

Tides will increase leading up to and after the June 21 summer solstice, due to the position of the sun relative to the earth's equator.

Mean sea level is typically higher in the late spring due to changing weather patterns and increasing water temperatures.

The likelihood of warmer Pacific waters during the weak El Nino typically results in a 10% average increase in days with high tide flooding along the Southeast Atlantic coast.

Spring tides will push water on Jacksonville beach to 6.23 feet above average the lowest low tide mark Friday.

The next period of high spring tides occur July 31, where water will be slightly higher at 6.34 feet.



