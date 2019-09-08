Heat starts the week, showers and breeze by the end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Tonight under clear skies temps dip into the mid 80s.

A big ridge of high pressure stays in control of our weather with near record heat for one more day Monday. Highs again reach the upper 90s inland and the lower 90s at coastal spots, with a sweltering heat index maxing out near 105 degrees.



Tuesday another mostly dry day but temps begin to ease as easterly flow develops off the Atlantic.

Temperatures return to the upper 80s coastal, with low to mid 90s west of U.S. Highway 301.



Later in the week a couple tropical waves increase rain Thursday and Friday. Breezy conditions ease the heat with showers pushing across coastal locations by midday, then working west toward the I-75 corridor by late afternoon.



