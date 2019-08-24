Hot with little chance of rain to cool you down

Breezy NE flow Sunday pushes in morning coastal showers with inland storms during the afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - This afternoon is hot and dry without much chance for any rain to cool you down.

The heat index is pushing to 103°-107° with an east breeze around 10 mph. Despite a tropical low over south Florida we are stuck with dry conditions with a few showers out over the Atlantic.

Isolated showers are possible into the evening but odds will be under 20%, however Sunday brings less heat and increasing rain chances.

The tropical Florida low called Invest 98 will increase NE winds Sunday as it moves north over the Gulf Stream pushing some scattered showers across the beaches and into the First Coast.

Clouds will increase with a 40% chance of rain from the morning to the afternoon/evening.

Regardless of tropical development, it will have no significant impact for Jacksonville as the low tracks well offshore of the Mid-Atlantic states other to leave a trail of simmering humidity and west winds over us.

That scenario favors local thunderstorms increasing Monday-Wednesday next week.



New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic forecast to become a hurricane.

A new tropical depression, called TD Five, formed in the Atlantic southeast of the Lesser Antilles Saturday, and the National Hurricane Center forecasts it to become a tropical storm by Sunday which would be called Dorian.

That's unless the tropical low swirling over Florida beats TD 5 to becoming the third name storm of the season.

The Florida low called Invest 98 is causing a swirl of unremarkable showers across south and east central Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that the system has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

Regardless of development, it will have no significant impact for Jacksonville as the low tracks well offshore of the Mid-Atlantic states.

TD 5 will track eastward toward the Caribbean Sea and may impact the northern Lesser Antillies by the end of the week.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.