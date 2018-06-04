How to save even more on discounted hurricane supplies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You've heard that preparing for hurricane season early is the best way to avoid the rush, long lines, and sold out shelves, but now you can save big on certain items.

A month-long 20 percent discount at your neighborhood Ace Hardware on listed items from our Build-A-Kit That Fits program, plus the 7 percent savings from the statewide sales tax holiday for the first week of June add up to 27 percent savings on certain items

Hurricane preparation supplies you can save the most on at Ace Hardware the first week of June (27 percent)

Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated)

Batteries: AA and AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell,6-volt, and 9-volt. Disposable or rechargeable

Flashlights and lanterns

Gas cans ($25 or less)

Tarps and plastic sheeting ($50 or less)

Tie down materials; rope, bungee cords, ratchet straps, stakes, anchors ($50 or less)

Hurricane preparation supplies you can save 20% on at Ace Hardware during the month of June

Buckets

Tup plug (holds water in bathtub)

Lamp and lamp oil

Sand and sand bags

Duct tape and masking tape

2-cycle engine oil

Bar and chain oil

Chainsaw file

Propane

Charcoal

Lighter

Lighter fluid

Drill bits and anchors

Extension cords and plugs

Hurricane preparation supplies you can save 7% on during the first week of June

Reusable ice pack ($10 or less)

Candles ($20 or less)

LP gas and kerosene containers ($25 or less)

Coolers and non electric ice chests ($30 or less)

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand crank) two way or weather band ($50 or less)

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage ($750 or less)

Canned food - including meats, vegetables, fruits, peanut butter, and other non perishable items

First aid kits

Prescription and non prescription medications (all prescription and most over the counter medications)

Baby food and formulas

Ace Hardware and News4Jax, Build-A-Kit That Fits

The program, which runs throughout the month of June, will give customers at all local Ace Hardware stores a substantial discount on select hurricane supplies. The goal of the program is to encourage people to prepare early and not wait until the last minute when supplies can be limited.

"With active storms the last two years, we watched first-hand the devastating impact on our community," said Bob Ellis, WJXT vice president and general manager. "We urge people to get ready early and not wait until the last minute when store shelves can be empty. Preparation is the key to make sure you stay safe. The folks at Ace Hardware are helping make that happen and offering a significant discount so people on the First Coast can save money and build a hurricane preparedness kit that fits your family."

Through June 30, all Ace Hardware stores are offering a 20 percent discount on select items vital to hurricane preparation. The list was compiled based on the most purchased items last hurricane season in local stores and these lists are available in-stores and on News4Jax.com. All 26 locally-owned Ace hardware stores are participating in this partnership with in-store displays and customer service people wearing red vests ready to assist customers to get the items they need to stay safe this storm season.

Statewide sales tax holiday on hurricane preparation supplies

The 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday and extends through Thursday, June 7.

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.