For Jacksonville Humberto nothing to fear as it stays clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The track of Tropical Storm Humberto will be far enough east of Jacksonville that we won't have to deal with any flood or wind dangers.

The storm track will be more than 250 miles east of us Monday morning before turning away and moving westward early next week,

Today look for a just a few quickly passing showers with ENE winds 15-20 mph. Rain chance is 30%. Skies will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures in the mid 80s.

Sunday showers will be heavier and more frequent with short pulses of heavy rain on and off through the day before tapering off in the evening. Rain 70%.

Showers back off Sunday night with drier air shutting down any rain potential Monday and Tuesday.

Ri[p currents stay high all weekend as seas build with the fresh NE breeze.

