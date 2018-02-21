Hump day weather and the hump of our extended warm weather?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday sure was "toasty" as afternoon highs raced to near or at record levels. The "hot spot" was Gainesville posting an afternoon high of 85° which tied their previous record high. Next up, St. Simons Island Georgia, where westerly winds dominated the early afternoon allowing for their high to exceed their prior record warmest day. For Jacksonville, we came up a little shy of our record high, but with a still impressive 83° afternoon high.

Wednesday will be more of the same as we again will see near record warmth. The current record for February 21st is 85° back in 1997.

Expect the similar pattern we have seen to continue into today. Morning fog followed by warm and sunny conditions around the lunch hour, then afternoon clouds build in the inland locations all the while the beaches see the afternoon cooling sea breeze push onshore. Today's high at the airport (official measurement) will be 82°. Beaches will top out around 75°.

Looking ahead, a long dry spell is likely for the next few weeks and this is bad news for pollen sufferers. There maybe some good news as we might get back to a more normal weather pattern, including cooler temps and cleansing spring showers by the first week of March (10 days from now).

Very high levels of tree and soon-to-be bush pollens. These will be exploding soon. The combination will likely give us one of our worst pollen seasons in a number of years.

Weekend outlook also includes an awesome looking beach weekend, with beach highs approaching 80° and water temperatures that have bounce back up into the 60s. More on this later...

Forecast Brief:

4 a.m. 62° - Patchy Fog

6 a.m. 61° - Patchy Fog

8 a.m. 64° - Patchy Fog

10 a.m. 72° - Mostly Sunny

12 Noon 76° - Awesome



Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 6:20 p.m.



