Hump day weather looks great until...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pre-cold front weather can be outstanding as southerly winds can really pump-up our temperatures and today (Wednesday) is exactly what our day will be like.

Some patchy fog will quickly burn off before 9 a.m. allowing for super sunny skies and a building south and southwesterly wind to develop before lunch time. Temperatures will jump from the mid-50s to the mid-70s, ultimately peaking right near 80°. The heating will allow for clouds to develop and for those in Georgia, there will be some frontal showers, maybe a thundershower between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Those showers will fade as they approach Jacksonville.

After a warm and partly cloudy afternoon, Jacksonville will see building clouds and then a few scattered shower between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The cold front rolls through after midnight, this will be followed by northeast winds and somewhat chillier temperatures Thursday morning.

Those chillier temperatures continue throughout the day. Winds will turn more easterly on Friday, a few coastal showers will possibly push ashore along with the cooler temperatures.

Outlook for the weekend is pleasantly warm, but not perfect as a few showers will be possible each day.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 55°

8 a.m. 56°

10 a.m. 67°

Noon 74°

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

