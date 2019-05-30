Hundreds of violent May tornadoes and counting

There have been 470 reported tornadoes in the U.S. since May 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Record heat and nearly dry conditions is smothering Jacksonville while hundreds of violent tornadoes have raked the Nation’s heartland.

This time of year is historically busy for tornados in the central plains but the weather pattern has resulted in an unusually high number of tornadoes that hasn’t occurred since May of 2004.

There have been 762 tornado warnings issued by the NWS since the morning of May 15th.

As of May 29th, 470 tornadoes have been reported by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center which is greater than the 304 tornadoes during April of this year.

May alone has more than doubled the three year tornado average resulting in the highest month’s tornado accumulation since 2004.

Nearly half of this years 963 tornadoes across the country have taken place in May.

The pattern is locked in by big dipping jet stream in the western portion of the United States that rides up like a roller-coaster over Florida, so while the southeast bakes with record heat, storm after storm rolls from Texas to Ohio.

And this has been going on now for two weeks.

Moisture misses Florida and is sent north out of the Gulf, fueling tornadoes across the center portion of the United States.

And while this season has a greater number of tornadoes, the average number of annual tornadoes isn't changing so much compared to the shift in tornado alley eastward into more populated regions of the country because of climate change.



