Beaches restaurant collects supplies for Dorian survivors in Bahamas

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The community continues to donate time and resources to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

On Friday, people stopped by Coop 303 to drop off supplies, which will be distributed to the Dorian survivors. Volunteers then loaded up the supplies in a U-Haul truck, which they will drive to Fort Lauderdale. The supplies will then be shipped to the Bahamas by boat.

The restaurant in the Beaches Town Center has partnered with the Adventures in God's Creation organization to help people in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Suela Mansur, the owner of Coop 303, said it's amazing to see so many people take the time to help the Bahamian people in need.

“I’ve collected about 40 boxes and each family will get one of them and it’s a combination of everything they needed. We just thought it would be easier if we made the boxes for them and just get hand-delivered to them," Mansur said.

Mansur said the devastation in the Bahamas is heartbreaking. She spent many years on the islands with her family, as well as volunteering at an orphanage.

"We heard that the place where they live is completely destroyed," Mansur said. "There is not good communication, but we know that the kids are OK right now, but they need a lot of stuff to survive."

The word about the donation drop-off at Coop 303 got around to the community. Members of the Christian Healing Ministries also stopped by to help.

"Just watching all the news with the Bahamas and we’ve been praying for them, and our ministry, as well, we just wanted to do anything we could to help support," said Danielle Bailey, with Christian Healing Ministries.

Klodiana Griffiths, with Christian Healing Ministries, added, "I think it's important for our community to come together during this time and help our neighbors in the Bahamas."

Mansur said she and other volunteers are doing whatever it takes to help.

"Those kids, if you just see them, you just want to do everything it takes to help them," Mansur said.

Coop 303 said it is also selling a special Bahama Sunrise drink and all the proceeds will go toward relief efforts. Donations will be accepted again at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers will also begin to take the supplies to the Bahamas on Saturday.

The items below are needed. Anyone wishing to donate is asked not to bring items in plastic or paper bags, as only plastic containers with lids are needed.

Tarps

Mosquito nets

Flashlights

Nonperishable food

Diapers and bottles

Blankets

Insect repellent

Tents

Lighters and matches

Inverters

Additional satellite phones

Money for gas and supplies

First-aid kits

Baby food and ready-to-drink formula

Power bars

Towels

