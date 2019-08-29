Beware of scammers during Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricanes bring out the best in people, but they also bring out the worst and scammers are prepping to prey on vulnerable people after the storm.

Always call your insurance agent first if your home is damaged. When a contractor or professional comes to your home to inspect, here are some things to remember:

Resist high pressure sales. Disaster victims should never feel forced to make a hasty decision or choose an unknown contractor

Don't sign over insurance checks to contractors. Get an invoice from the contractor and pay them directly.

Be wary regarding things you can't see. AN unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work.

Make sure you're documenting all your valuables in your home. Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer, recommends keeping your insurance documents in a plastic bag.

While fueling up your car and purchasing supplies, keep an eye out for price gouging. Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the price gouging hotline.

Price gouging can be reported by calling 1-866-966-7226. Floridians can also download the NO SCAM app to report price gouging.

Floridians with any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Consumer Helpline by calling 1-877-693-5236 or visit PrepareFl.com

