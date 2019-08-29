Clay County concerned about flooding, other effects from Dorian

GREEN COVE SPRING, Fla. - Clay County emergency managers are urging residents not to assume that Hurricane Dorian is a South Florida problem, but asked people to prepare for up to 20 inches of rain and a week without power.

If the hurricane, forecast to make landfall Monday afternoon south of us and turn north over the peninsula, were to stall over Northeast Florida, Clay County leaders they're worried about flooding in low-lying areas, causing problems with access during to flooded roads and neighborhoods.

"You can't beat Mother Nature," said Gayward Hendry, vice chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. "We are here to soften the impact of Mother Nature. If we can do our part as the citizens of this great county to work together, we can save lives of serious injury and to property."

The county's declared a state of emergency Thursday morning and plans to move its Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 this weekend, which means 24-hour storm monitoring. Green Cove Springs City Council also declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health will begin contacting people on the county's special needs registry Friday. A special needs shelter will open Sunday at Lake Asbury Junior High School.

General population shelters will open Sunday at four locations:

Keystone Heights High School (pet friendly)

Orange Park High School (pet friendly)

Clay High School

Wilkinson Elementary School

School Superintendent Addison Davis said the district is looking at possible school closures Tuesday. They could make that decision by Friday afternoon.

Clay Electric advised customers to prepare for outages that could last up to a week. It's put out the call for mutual aid from other utilities for power restoration.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels has asked for additional swift-water rescue assets. He also said jail inmates will help with sandbagging.

"If the storm does impact this area, this would be the time to get along with family and neighbors those things that you'd call law enforcement for," Daniels said. "Those are the kind of things that you don't get on the phone and make phone calls about and tie up resources."

Clay County Fire Rescue is preparing early by cleaning cots, stacking water and fueling up chain saws.

People living along Black Creek know the water will rise like it has after many previous storms. During Hurricane Irma two years ago when storm surge combined with 20 inches of rainfall brought the river to 28.5 feet, a crest that broke a record set 1919.

"The last hurricane, it was way up this bank," said James Wall as he returned to a Black Creek boat ramp after surveying the creek Thursday. "A few of my neighbors along the creek got flooded out. A few of the houses still haven't been repaired yet along where I used to live, which is along the creek this way so."

Wall said residents were pulling boats out of the water and strapping them down.

"Saw a few of them, you know, putting shutters up on their windows, just getting things ready," Wall said.

On Saturday, the county will make sandbags available at noon Saturday at six locations:

Omega Park - 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg

Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex – 4387 Lakeshore Drive, Fleming Island

Old Green Cove Fire Station #1- 21 Roderigo Ave., Green Cove Springs

Orange Park Athletic Association – 1086 Fromhart Street, Orange Park

Keystone Heights City Hall (bags only) – 555 South Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

Keystone Heights Cemetery (sand only) – 7304 State Road 100, Keystone Heights

There is a limit of 25 bags per family.

