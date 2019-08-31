Bradford, Columbia, Putnam counties urge residents to prepare for Dorian

Inland counties in Northeast Florida are monitoring Hurricane Dorian and taking steps to prepare for the storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties.

Columbia County

The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency effective at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Columbia County Public Works will distribute sandbags from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. There is a fifteen-bag limit per vehicle.

Distribution locations:

Columbia County Public Works, 607 NW Quinten Street, Lake City, FL 32055

South Columbia Sports Complex, 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White, FL 32038

City of Lake City Public Works distributed sandbags from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the City of Lake City Public Works on Northeast Gum Swamp Road.

Columbia County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

The Columbia County Emergency Operations Center is expected to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. If projected storm conditions change, it may open earlier.

The county asked residents to follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaCountyEOC/ and its website at www.columbiacountyem.com.

Putnam County

Putnam County on Thursday declared a local state of emergency.

Putnam County Emergency Management said Thursday that its Joint Information Center would be established midafternoon Friday. For emergency notification register at putnamalert.com and monitor putnam-fl.com for up to date information.

Download the Putnam County Community Preparedness App at http://equickseries.com/putnam/core/v1/getApp.

Residents are asked to visit putnam-fl.com to look at the maps of evacuation zones, shelter locations and other valuable safety information. Emergency Management said it will notify residents if evacuations are recommended and if they are, shelters will be open.

There are three sandbag locations in Putnam County:

1553 County Road 308, Crescent City (Huntington Pit)

145 W. Washington Street, Hawthorne (Chesser Pit)

223 Putnam County Boulevard, East Palatka (Public Works)

There will be a 15-bag limit per vehicle and people must bring their own shovels. The sand and bags will be available from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all three locations. Anyone with questions can call the county at 386-329-0346.

In advance of Hurricane Dorian, all courthouses in the 7th Judicial Circuit will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4. The 7th Circuit includes Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. This closure affects the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, the Putnam County Courthouse in Palatka, the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine, the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach and the Volusia County Courthouse Annex at City Island in Daytona Beach. First appearance hearings will continue as scheduled, pending further determination on a county-by-county basis.

Baker County

The Baker County Press reports that Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson issued a message, saying, "Due to Hurricane Dorian, all of the Baker County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. All events scheduled for this evening will continue as planned."

Union County

Union County schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Bradford County

Sandbags will be available for pickup starting at noon Thursday at the Bradford County Sheriff's Office maintenance yard, located at 810 North Grand Street in Starke. Access will be off Davis Street at Bradford Gun and Pawn, following the route shown on the map below.

If you are going to pick up sandbags Friday, the Sheriff's Office asked that you do not turn on to Georgia Street north of the courthouse from U.S. 301. That is the road used by emergency vehicles, including ambulances to respond on from the station. Anyone requesting sandbags should take U.S. 301 North and turn on Davis Street by Bradford Gun and Pawn. Follow the signs and the traffic cones to Grand Street and then proceed south to the pickup location at the BCSO maintenance yard.

The Bradford County School District said schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

As part of Bradford County's Emergency Management's hurricane preparations, all three gates at the Sampson River Water Control Structure (3-Pipes) were opened at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Emergency management is monitoring the levels of the lakes and rivers daily and will address any issues that may arise.

Alachua County

Due to the latest forecast on the path of Hurricane Dorian, Alachua County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The school district said it will continue to monitor the storm to determine if we will need to close schools for additional days.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe signed a declaration of emergency for the city, which is in effect until Wednesday, Sept. 4. This enables city staff to fully utilize all resources necessary to keep the public safe. Public safety officials are asking the public to stay off the roads when the storm nears, if possible. This will allow emergency vehicles to respond to the highest priority needs first.

Emergency management staff are actively monitoring the storm.

Sandbags are available for Gainesville residents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Public Works (405 NW 39th Ave.) and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Citizens Field (1400 NE Eighth Ave.).

There is a limit of 10 per household, while supplies last. Call 352-393-8161 for availability. Call 352-334-5070 for storm-related or flooding concerns.

The 311 Rumor Control phone number is now active. Please use it to verify the most up-to-the-minute information on Hurricane Dorian. For life-threatening emergencies, call 911. For emergencies that are not life-threatening, call 352-955-1818.

City of Gainesville meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled.

The State of the District update scheduled for the Sept. 4 Black-on-Black Crime Task Force meeting has been postponed to Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Gainesville Police Department.

Report price gouging at 866-966-7226.

Parking enforcement has been suspended. Residents may use the city’s downtown parking garage for no charge throughout this weather event.

The public will be notified if and when shelters are opened.

Please call 352-334-2871 to report power outages and 352-334-2550 for natural gas emergencies.

RTS expects to provide regular Saturday and Sunday service and provide holiday service on Monday. They will provide reduced service Tuesday until there are sustained winds of 35 mph. Visit www.go-rts.com for more information.

Non-emergency issues can be reported via 311GNV online at www.311GNV.org. (iPhone and Android apps are also available). Visit www.safeGNV.org for storm preparation information and current event information.

The University of Florida in Gainesville is closing its campus and canceling classes Tuesday. An announcement regarding whether campus will be closed and classes canceled on Wednesday will be forthcoming when a decision is made. Campus will remain open on a normal holiday schedule for Monday, including facilities such as the Reitz Student Union, RecSports, libraries, etc. P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School is also closed Tuesday and operating on the same schedule as the University of Florida.

Santa Fe College will be closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian. This includes all educational centers, online classes, the library and the SF Teaching Zoo. As the track and timing of the storm continue to change, college administrators are evaluating the impact on the college and community.

Traditionally attended by upwards of 1,000 local juniors and seniors, College Night, hosted by Santa Fe College has been canceled. It had been scheduled for Tuesday evening.

