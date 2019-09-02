County-by-county list of shelters open as Floridians flee Hurricane Dorian

The Rymfire Elementary School shelter was being set up Friday in Flagler County ahead of Dorian.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 100 hurricane shelters had been opened across Florida as residents flee the potential path and impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

The shelters can hold more than 5,600 people, according to FloridaDisaster.org.

News4Jax has compiled a list of shelters in Northeast Florida counties.

For information on counties not listed, go to https://floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters/.

Duval County

Abess Park Elementary, 12731 Abess Blvd , Jacksonville 32225 (General population)

Arlington Middle School, 8141 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville 32211 (General population)

Atlantic Coast High School, 9735 R. G. Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville 32256 (Special needs/Pet friendly)

Chimney Lakes Elementary School, 9353 Staples Mill Dr, Jacksonville 32244 (General population/Pet friendly)

Enterprise Elementary, 8085 Old Middleburg Road, Jacksonville 32222 (special needs)

Landmark Middle School, 101 Kernan Blvd . N, Jacksonville 32225 (General population/Pet friendly)

Oceanway Elementary School, 12555 Gillepsie Ave, Jacksonville 32218 (General population)

Oceanway Middle School, 143 Oceanway Ave, Jacksonville 32218 (Special needs)

The Legends Center (Department of Health - Special needs only), 5130 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville 32208 (Special needs, General population, Pet friendly, OK for sex offenders)

St. Johns County

Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Lane, St. Augustine 32092 (Special needs)

Timberlin Creek Elementary School, 555 Pine Tree Lane, St . Augustine 32092 (Pet-friendly)

Southwoods Elementary, 4750 State Road 206, Elkton 32033 (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School, 600 State Road 206 West, St. Augustine 32086 (General population, OK for sex offenders)

Bartram Trail High School, 7399 Longleaf Pine Pkwy, St. Johns 32259 (General population)

Osceola Elementary, 1605 Osceola Elementary Road, St. Augustine 32084 (General population)

Flagler County

Bunnell Elementary School, 305 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell 32110 (General population/Pet friendly)

Rymfire Elementary, 1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast 32164 (Special needs)

Registered sex offenders who need shelter are being asked to go to the Sheriff's Office, not shelters for the general population

Nassau County

Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, 1 Flashes Avenue, Hilliard, FL 32046 (Special needs/pet friendly)

Callahan Middle School, 450121 Old Dixie Highway, Callahan, FL 32011 (General population/Pet friendly)

Nassau County Jail (Shelter for registered sex offenders and predators only)

Putnam County

Interlachen Elementary School/American Red Cross Shelter, 251 S. State Rd. 315 Interlachen 32148 (General population)

Ochwilla Elementary School/American Red Cross Shelter, 299 N. State Rd. 21 Hawthorne 32640 (Pet friendly)

Q.I. Roberts Middle School/American Red Cross Shelter, 901 State Road 100 Florahome 32140 (General population)

Browning Pearce Elementary School/American Red Cross Shelter, 100 Bear Blvd, San Mateo 32187

Kelley Smith Elementary School, 1411 Kelley Smith School Rd. Palatka, 32177 (Special needs)

Middleton-Burney Elementary School/American Red Cross Shelter, 1020 Huntington Rd, Crescent City 32112 (General population)

