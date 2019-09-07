Day later, Man living out of truck in Bahamas safe in Nassau

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - SEPTEMBER 6: Damaged houses and debris is seen on devastated Great Abaco Island on September 6, 2019 in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hit the island chain as a category 5 storm battering them for two days before moving…

GREAT ABACO, Bahamas - As the death toll rises in the Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian, there were some signs of hope Friday as more people were flying in supplies with private planes and turning their relief mission into a rescue mission.

On Thursday, Lorenzo Davis Jr. of Marsh Harbour was trapped, living in a truck and carrying a knife to protect himself. News4Jax learned Friday that Davis found his way to Nassau after a friend picked him up while flying in supplies.

Davis' story is one of several stories of survival after Dorian. A family from Freeport survived 19 feet of water in their home, riding out the storm's floodwaters and wind. A little girl slept in a plastic packing container with her stuffed animal.

They posted an image to Facebook with a simple message: Help. They were rescued more than a day later.

"I didn't think we were going to make it," said Catherine Pyfrom, a survivor of the storm. "Honestly, I made a final video for my family on the floating camera in case they found it."

When a plane carrying supplies arrived from South Florida, Pyfrom and her loved ones were invited on board.

"They're all coming together and all trying to do the best we can," Rob Kornahrens said.

Kornahrens helped organize the trip with assisstance from other nonprofits. According to the United Nations, more than 70,000 people in the Bahamas are in need of food, water and medicine.

Many places in Jacksonville are raising donations for the island nation.

