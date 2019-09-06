DeSantis, Rubio, Scott travel to Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Florida's U.S. senators say Bahamian authorities need to make specific requests to the U.S. government-run aid agency before the U.S. Department of Defense can assist the Bahamas with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

At a Friday news conference in Miami, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said he had spoken to Bahamian authorities and believes the request to the U.S. Agency for International Development may be sent soon.

Scott and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio flew with the U.S. Coast Guard to the Bahamas Friday along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to look at the damage.

“The logistical challenges facing the Bahamas are extraordinary. Airports have no power, planes cannot fuel, roads are impassable, and the ports are not safe,” Rubio said. “Only the U.S. military has the logistical capability to do heavy lifts necessary to deliver fuel, medicine, food, and other supplies to islands devastated by Hurricane Dorian. I remain committed to working with my colleagues and the administration to help the Bahamian people in any way we can as they begin the long road to recovery.”

Rubio said part of the holdup has been the slow assessment of what is needed. He says that the passing of the storm "will free up some northern command assets."

