Dorian leaves devastation beyond belief on Abaco Islands

NASSAU, Bahamas - It's total devastation after Dorian. The category 5 hurricane hovered over the Bahamas with the Abaco Islands taking the brunt of its 185 mph winds and torrential flooding that destroyed everything in its path.

Search-and-rescue teams continue using helicopters, boats and planes trying to reach the survivors in dire need.

There are tens of thousands of people still on the islands that need help. Most are without homes, running water and necessities like food and water.

News4Jax reporter Vic Micoluci and photojournalist Jesse Hanson spent the weekend in the Bahamas aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship delivering food and other essentials to families who've been trying to stay alive amid total devastation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have been bringing in life-sustaining supplies and flying those in most need back to Nassau where there are more resources.

Most of the families they saw were in crisis with young children coming aboard the ship for the first meal they've eaten in days.

Vic asked a 3-year-old girl how the rest of the world could her and her family to which she answered, "Man if they could take men somewhere to stay and live, I would appreciate it."

It was an ominous situation at the port with more victims coming in – many with just the clothes on their backs – fleeing horrific conditions.

The confirmed death toll is already more than 40, a number that's expected to rise.

"You still have multiple bodies in the water. A lot of people died in their homes. They couldn't swim because the water is so high. People are killing you right now for water and bread. My friend got killed last night over water and bread," said Abacos resident Steven Dottin.

At a ferry stop, there weren't any police or government workers helping, just volunteers-- fellow Bahamians with supplies and information.

"We're all human beings. We all need help. Let's always be there for one another," said Joyce Arty, United Association of Haitians in the Bahamas.

Dr. Antoine St. Louis, with the United Association of Haitians in the Bahamas, said, "We are helping hundreds now. They keep coming."

Relief groups are asking for donations – money is best because shipping supplies to the islands is hard. However, they do need air mattresses, baby food, diapers and toiletries.

