Dorian now a major hurricane churning toward Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dorian reached major hurricane status Friday morning when the maximum sustained winds grew to 115 mph, making it a Category 3 storm.

The 2 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory Friday still has Dorian aiming for Florida's East Coast but it's unlikely to reach landfall in Florida before Tuesday.

It will remain a dangerous hurricane through the weekend and could reach Category 4 strength early Sunday morning.

What's new this morning:

Landfall in Southeast Florida now projected for overnight Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Track is slowing down, meaning its impacts in Jacksonville would not start until Monday night/Tuesday and last through mid-week. Peak tropical storm force winds potentially Wednesday.

Still too early for specific north Florida surge or evacuation impacts due to uncertainty on location of north turn and its timing, but on this track, the hurricane would be more of a flooding event than a wind event in the greater Jacksonville area.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Dorian was moving northwest near 10 mph. A slower west--northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida peninsula late Monday.

A hurricane watch was issued for the Northwestern Bahamas.

The timing of landfall was pushed to Tuesday morning, although still in the southern half of the state. The entire peninsula of Florida is within the forecast cone.

Because the track landfall calls for the storm to turn north and forward motion to slow down, this could bring flooding rains into the greater Jacksonville area through much of next week.

Potential impacts for greater Jacksonville:

Coastal Flood Advisory through the weekend for potential minor flooding during high tides.

Increasing shower chances Friday through the weekend and into next week.

Dorian may threaten the region next week.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated through the weekend due to the New Moon.

Excessive rainfall potential exists if Dorian passes over or west/south of the area, putting the area on the "wet" side of the storm.

RESOURCE: Know your flood/evacuation zone

RELATED: Only 25 major hurricanes in Florida in past 100 years

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.