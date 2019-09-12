Selfless act: Fresh Chick-fil-A, pizza for volunteers in the Abacos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - I have to brag on my photographer for a minute. As you may know, we got split up in the Bahamas. He made it back to Florida and for two days, I did not.

I spent the days with a team of volunteers from MEDIC Corps and Samaritan's Purse. These people are in Marsh Harbour, the hardest hit area, working around the clock to get supplies in and victims out. They rescued children stranded on islands. They provided medical care and life-saving supplies. They are angels. Literally.

However, I noticed they were eating junk. Chips, cookies, bars, MREs. Fresh food doesn’t come here often. These servants, sleeping on the floor at the airport, needed some hot food.

I asked them what they wanted the most. One woman said Chick-fil-A.

I was able to get enough reception on my phone to text my photographer Jesse Hanson in Stuart. A big request, but oh well.

Jesse went to a CFA and ordered 50 chicken sandwiches. He was going to pay out of pocket because he’s a great guy. However, someone from CFA noticed and gave it all for FREE!

He then bought nine pizzas out of pocket.

Next thing you know, he took the hot food to the airport and brought it to Jacksonville Beach pilot Jimbo Stockton and James Weseman.

Sure enough, they put the goods on their plane that was destined for the Abacos.

Hours later, it arrived in Marsh Harbour.

Needless to say, the team loved it. They deserve so much more, but how incredible is this?

I’m not worthy to be with such saints.

