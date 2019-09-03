Humane Society clears shelter for Dorian: 'You did it, Jacksonville!'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society is thanking an army of volunteers who helped the organization accomplish its goal of clearing its shelter before Hurricane Dorian arrives.

"You did it, Jacksonville!" the group said in a message posted Monday on Facebook. "Thanks to you, nearly all of our pets will ride out Hurricane Dorian in loving Storm Trooper foster homes."

It's nothing new for the Humane Society, which routinely reaches out to the public before major storms in the hopes of fostering out as many pets as possible, so they have a warm and dry place to stay.

And the group said this year was no different.

"Your response to our call was tremendous, and we can't thank everyone enough for their generosity and support. We feel so incredibly lucky to be a part of such a kind, compassionate community."

Any animals that remain at the shelter, including those with special medical needs, will be looked after by Humane Society staff to make sure they're safe and comfortable as the storm passes.

There might be more foster homes needed. So those who have space for pets are encouraged to keep tabs on the Humane Society's Facebook page, where additional updates will be posted.

