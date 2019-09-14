More donations from Jacksonville will go to Bahamas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Filling boxes with the basics for survivors in desperate need in the Bahamas. That's what a group of volunteers in Jacksonville did Saturday.

People in Jacksonville and across the country are doing their part, donating their time, resources and money to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

It's been two weeks since the Category 5 Hurricane ravaged much of the Caribbean island.

Survivors are in dire need of everyday supplies and some people held a donation drive Saturday on University Boulevard to do what they can to help.

The donation drive was organized by Katiria Figueroa, president of an organization that connects Latino women throughout Jacksonville.

"They are in a very bad situation right now," Figueroa said. " (They're) brothers and sisters, so that's why I feel like I have to help them."



She said just about everything you can imagine is needed for the people of the Bahamas.

"They don't have water. They need food, clothes, sleeping bags. They lost everything over there," Figueroa said. "We are collecting pretty much everything. We need to divide the food and miscellaneous, baby items and women wear."

She hopes her efforts and the kindness of people throughout the First Coast will give hope to the people in the Bahamas and make them feel as though their needs are a top priority.

The organization plans to hold more donation drives for the next two Saturdays at Wise Furniture on Beach Boulevard.

