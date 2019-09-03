Mother Nature's fury: Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas hotel

QUEEN'S HIGHWAY HOPE TOWN, Bahamas - Two intense photos posted by the Trinidad and Tobago Weather Center illustrate the destructive winds brought to the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian.

The top photo was taken outside the the Hopetown Harbour Lodge during a sunny day before the storm. The photo below was taken as the storm hit the Caribbean country as a Category 5 storm.

It's a sobering reminder to heed the warnings from officials. This storm is very dangerous.

Dorian has been stalled over tiny Grand Bahama Island for nearly a day, and the reason is because steering currents high up in the air have collapsed. On Monday, the storm's wind speeds lessened to 140 mph.

The National Hurricane center said Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

